The UK producer Mura Masa is still a few months out from the release of his new album, demon time, but he’s been steadily dropping tracks off of it for a while now. We’ve gotten “2gether,” “bbycakes,” and “blessing me” from it so far — which, between them, had guest features from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Pa Salieu. Today, Mura Masa is back with another new single, “hollaback bitch,” a collaboration with Channel Tres and Shygirl, who each get a spotlight on the club track. Check it out below.

demon time is out 9/16 via Universal.

more from New Music

