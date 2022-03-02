At the end of 2020, the magnetic and impossible-to-categorize Los Angeles artist Channel Tres released his surprise mixtape I Can’t Go Outside, which featured collaborations with artists like Tyler, The Creator and Tinashe. Since then, Channel Tres has worked with other people like Terrace Martin and Emotional Oranges. Today, Channel Tres is back with another new surprise release, and it’s very different than anything he’s done in the past.

Channel Tres made his name by singing and rapping over kinetic dance beats. (His live show, if you get a chance to see it, is a total revelation.) But the new release Refresh barely features any vocals at all. Instead, it’s a full LP’s worth of tricky, funky, mostly-instrumental dance music.

Right now, there’s not a lot of info on Refresh out there. We don’t even know whether to call it an album or an EP. (It’s seven tracks in 35 minutes, which I think just barely qualifies for album status. Your mileage may vary.) According to the Spotify credits, Channel Tres wrote and produced every track himself, and it’s got no guest appearances. On first listen, the record is certainly a departure for Channel Tres, but these sleek and catchy tracks definitely fit with his aesthetic. Stream Refresh below.

Refresh is out now on Art For Their Good.