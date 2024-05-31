Beastie Boys’ Ill Communication Came Out 30 Years Ago Today And They’ve Just Announced A New Deluxe Reissue

10 years ago, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Beastie Boys’ fourth album Ill Communication with a retrospective. Five years ago, the legendary hip-hop group shared a mini-doc titled Still Ill to mark 25 years since the LP. Today, they’re celebrating 30 years with a new deluxe reissue.

Grand Royal, Capitol Records and UMe have teamed up for this project, which will release on July 26. A 3LP deluxe edition includes a rare version of the album initially unveiled as a limited run in 2009, a 30th anniversary vinyl edition featuring lenticular cover art, and a third LP with 12 bonus tracks such as a live version of “The Maestro” from 1992’s Check Your Head, “Mullet Head,” and ten more remixes, B-sides, and assorted oddities.

In addition, Ill Communication will also be available as a cassette for the first time.

Disc 1

• Sure Shot (Side A)

• Tough Guy (Side A)

• B-Boys Makin’ With The Freak Freak (Side A)

• Bobo On The Corner (Side A)

• Root Down (Side A)

• Sabotage (Side B)

• Get It Together (Side B)

• Sabrosa (Side B)

• The Update (Side B)

• Futterman’s Rule (Side B)

Disc 2

• Alright Hear This (Side C)

• Eugene’s Lament (Side C)

• Flute Loop (Side C)

• Do It (Side C)

• Ricky’s Theme (Side C)

• Heart Attack Man (Side D)

• The Scoop (Side D)

• Shambala (Side D)

• Bodhisattva Vow (Side D)

• Transitions (Side D)

Disc 3

• Root Down (Free Zone Mix) (Side E)

• Resolution Time (Side E)

• Get It Together (Buck-Wild Remix) (Side E)

• Dope Little Song (Side E)

• Sure Shot (European B-Boy Mix) (Side E)

• Heart Attack Man (Unplugged) (Side E)

• The Vibes (Side F)

• Atwater Basketball Association File No. 172-C (Side F)

• Heart Attack Man (Live) (Side F)

• The Maestro (Live) (Side F)

• Mullet Head (Side F)

• Sure Shot (European B-Boy Instrumental) (Side F)

