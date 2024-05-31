Beastie Boys’ Ill Communication Came Out 30 Years Ago Today And They’ve Just Announced A New Deluxe Reissue
10 years ago, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Beastie Boys’ fourth album Ill Communication with a retrospective. Five years ago, the legendary hip-hop group shared a mini-doc titled Still Ill to mark 25 years since the LP. Today, they’re celebrating 30 years with a new deluxe reissue.
Grand Royal, Capitol Records and UMe have teamed up for this project, which will release on July 26. A 3LP deluxe edition includes a rare version of the album initially unveiled as a limited run in 2009, a 30th anniversary vinyl edition featuring lenticular cover art, and a third LP with 12 bonus tracks such as a live version of “The Maestro” from 1992’s Check Your Head, “Mullet Head,” and ten more remixes, B-sides, and assorted oddities.
In addition, Ill Communication will also be available as a cassette for the first time. Below, see the tracklist for the vinyl and cassette.
Disc 1
• Sure Shot (Side A)
• Tough Guy (Side A)
• B-Boys Makin’ With The Freak Freak (Side A)
• Bobo On The Corner (Side A)
• Root Down (Side A)
• Sabotage (Side B)
• Get It Together (Side B)
• Sabrosa (Side B)
• The Update (Side B)
• Futterman’s Rule (Side B)
Disc 2
• Alright Hear This (Side C)
• Eugene’s Lament (Side C)
• Flute Loop (Side C)
• Do It (Side C)
• Ricky’s Theme (Side C)
• Heart Attack Man (Side D)
• The Scoop (Side D)
• Shambala (Side D)
• Bodhisattva Vow (Side D)
• Transitions (Side D)
Disc 3
• Root Down (Free Zone Mix) (Side E)
• Resolution Time (Side E)
• Get It Together (Buck-Wild Remix) (Side E)
• Dope Little Song (Side E)
• Sure Shot (European B-Boy Mix) (Side E)
• Heart Attack Man (Unplugged) (Side E)
• The Vibes (Side F)
• Atwater Basketball Association File No. 172-C (Side F)
• Heart Attack Man (Live) (Side F)
• The Maestro (Live) (Side F)
• Mullet Head (Side F)
• Sure Shot (European B-Boy Instrumental) (Side F)
Cassette
• Sure Shot (Side A)
• Tough Guy (Side A)
• B-Boys Makin’ With The Freak Freak (Side A)
• Bobo On The Corner (Side A)
• Root Down (Side A)
• Sabotage (Side A)
• Get It Together (Side A)
• Sabrosa (Side A)
• The Update (Side A)
• Futterman’s Rule (Side A)
• Alright Hear This (Side B)
• Eugene’s Lament (Side B)
• Flute Loop (Side B)
• Do It (Side B)
• Ricky’s Theme (Side B)
• Heart Attack Man (Side B)
• The Scoop (Side B)
• Shambala (Side B)
• Bodhisattva Vow (Side B)
• Transitions (Side B)