SZA Shares Wild Selfie, Mellow Cover Of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”

Earlier this year, SZA explained that her new album Lana won’t be coming out for a while, but the deluxe version of SOS will be arriving “asap.” Today, she stirred up conversation, but not due to any releases — only thanks to Instagram posts.

Within the timespan of less than an hour, the R&B star posted a mirror selfie of her in costume as a salacious blue insect, antennae and all, followed by a clip of her performing a stripped-down, pretty version of Eminem’s 2002 rap classic “Lose Yourself” with the caption: “U ever just cover Eminem on some tender shit for feels? (Not on a project Just for my mental health).” Check out both below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

SZA will headline Gov Ball in NYC on Sunday.