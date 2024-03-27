SZA Calls Out Leaker, Says Lana Will Now Be Separate From SOS Deluxe

For a while, SZA has been building up to the release of a new record called Lana, but she hasn’t been entirely clear about what, exactly, that record will be. Originally, Lana was supposed to serve as a deluxe edition of SOS, the massive breakout LP that SZA released at the end of 2022, but SZA has also said that it’s “like a whole ‘nother album.” Lana was originally supposed to arrive last fall, but that didn’t happen. While teasing new music a couple of weeks ago, SZA also said that Lana was “Bout to drop lol.” That hasn’t happened yet, either, but at least SZA has offered some clarity on what Lana will be. She’s also pretty unhappy with the “thief” who’s been leaking her music.

Last night, SZA got loose and conversational on Twitter, and she said what’s going on with Lana. Now, she says that she’ll release a deluxe SOS edition “asap” but that Lana itself “deserves more time”: “Will be dropping the leaks and outtakes from SOS as promised as the deluxe asap. Lana deserves more time and music no one’s ever heard before… I decided w all the leaks and me not knowing what someone has or doesn’t have it’s too complicated so I should jus consolidate the leaks and the outtakes and drop that as to not prolong the process and then focus on my next project as a win win for everybody .”

SZA also called out a leaker named Janessa, who apparently ran the now-deleted Twitter account @szaluvsnessa. Here’s what she tweeted:

Yesterday Janessa leaked unreleased pics and audio. Then she deleted and deactivated before rca could get her . I screenshotted . Being that this is material form Lana This prompted me to make a decision . pic.twitter.com/uy1rL4g2mw — SZA (@sza) March 27, 2024

I decided w all the leaks and me not knowing what someone has or doesn’t have it’s too complicated so I should jus consolidate the leaks and the outtakes and drop that as to not prolong the process and then focus on my next project as a win win for everybody . — SZA (@sza) March 27, 2024

And please be clear anybody defending a thief is weird as fuck . I don’t come in your job and take shit and fuck up your work . Why would that be okay ? Where’s the home training ? Nobody wants to prosecute a young woman . We’ve all asked very nicely for some time now. — SZA (@sza) March 27, 2024

When some fans replied with frustration to SZA, she shot right back at them.

I announced a deluxe which is an extension of an album … are you okay ? Breathe baby https://t.co/uT046yiPm0 — SZA (@sza) March 27, 2024

RCA has scanned everyone’s laptops . Producers mangers and engineers no one has sent anything . This means the information is hacked and stolen .. which means it’s a criminal offense . — SZA (@sza) March 27, 2024

Lmao I doxxed a girl that was already publicly selling my full sessions on tik Tok for a 1.99 using her real name? do shut the fuck up beloved . — SZA (@sza) March 27, 2024

After all that back-and-forth, SZA says that she wants to be physically closer to the people who love her music, so she’ll invite “the most turnt ppl out the crowd” at her upcoming shows to backstage meet-and-greets.

In a weird way what this also tells me is I don’t give y’all enough or spend enough time w chall … WE HAVE TO GET THIS IN PERSON MEET UP GOING ASAP ! we gotta spread love ! We made teams in each state on the last leg of US tour . It’s time to activate 🫶🏾💗 check ur dms shortly — SZA (@sza) March 27, 2024

For those who don’t know . In each city we chose the most turnt ppl out the crowd to come backstage and hang out talk take pics ect . These ppl are called A team . A teams in each city will be responsible for helping connect everybody w the link ups . Don’t panic if ur not on A… — SZA (@sza) March 27, 2024

We still don’t know when Lana will come out, and given past SZA precedence, it could be a while.