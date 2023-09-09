SZA Says SOS Deluxe Is Actually “A Whole Nother Album” Called Lana

SZA released her critically acclaimed studio album SOS just last December. She’s taken it out on tour, and she has another North American leg coming up later this month. Last night (September 8), SZA performed a surprise album celebration party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where she verbally confirmed a deluxe edition of SOS will arrive later this year. “The deluxe is like a whole ‘nother album,” she said, according to fan footage of the event shared on Twitter. “It’s called Lana. It’s seven to ten songs. And it’ll be out this fall!”

Also during the show, SZA performed a few unreleased tracks called “Saturn,” “Boy From South Detroit,” “PSA,” and “OD/Diamond Boy.” At another point, SZA welcomed Ice Spice (who was just there to watch the show) to the stage.

Watch said fan-shot footage below.

.@sza said the deluxe album is out this fall and it’s basically a new album pic.twitter.com/OGsFRmV3zv — Kristal (@kristalterrell) September 9, 2023

sza performs “od”/diamond boy at nyc pop up event in brooklyn! pic.twitter.com/sg5hNFhajb — erick (@eerickariza) September 9, 2023

SZA performing “Boy From South Detroit” from her deluxe album. pic.twitter.com/TYg60pPSNn — SOS Tour Updates (@SOSTourUpdates) September 9, 2023

SZA & Ice Spice at her show tonight 🥺 pic.twitter.com/DE54GabpBo — ໊ (@featurespice) September 9, 2023

Ice Spice just casually stopped by the free @sza show in Brooklyn, no big deal pic.twitter.com/nF0C4gmP52 — James Crugnale (@jamescrugnale) September 9, 2023

SETLIST:

01 “Saturn” (Unreleased)

02 “Boy From South Detroit” (Unreleased)

03 “PSA” (Unreleased)

04 “Snooze”

05 “OD/Diamond Boy” (Unreleased)

06 “Good Days”

07 “Kill Bill”