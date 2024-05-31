Last year, mysterious mastermind DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ released Destiny, her sprawling, endless, gorgeous marathon of nostalgia-zooted comfort-bubble dance music. If you heard it, there’s a very good chance that you loved it. Since then, the prolific DJ Sabrina has been cranking out new tracks, one or two at a time: “Anything Lost (Can Be Found Again),” “Come Find Out,” “In My Eyes.” Now, she’s apparently got another album in the works, and she just dropped a new 13-minute track on us.

Like so many DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ concoctions, “Deep Down” is a swirl of gorgeous, kaleidoscopic dance-music sounds. It’s soft and mellow and inviting, and I just kind of want to crawl inside it and live there. Since it lasts for 12 minutes and 40 seconds, I almost can. Like many Sabrina tracks, it’s an experience, which means it’s low on memorable individual moments. Instead, it all blurs together, though there is a cool part where she samples what I believe to be a shoutout from Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman.

In the Bandcamp-alert email for “Deep Down,” DJ Sabrina wrote a bit about the track and her future plans:

Here’s another taste of the new album! Originally rolling around a few places since 2020 pre-Charmed, what started out as the intro to a Combinision, was repurposed for a remix and finally reworked/embellished/stripped of all its original musical references to be repurposed into a standalone track. As you know, the next album will be a return to the moodier sound of MM1/WK/TOR and will hopefully be ready in the next couple of months (aiming for sometime this summer!). It was meant to be released as part of a 3-album on the same day back in 2022, but I couldn’t manage it and had to just put Bewitched out and put together some of the tracks intended for the third of the set (which will come after this next album!) for Destiny. Well, finally you’re getting to hear what would have been the second of that set soon.. Thanks for the suggestion to a visionary on Youtube (I couldn’t find your username!) for giving me the final push to getting around to doing what I should have done originally!

Listen to “Deep Down” below.