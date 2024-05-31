LCD Soundsystem Announce LA Residency This Fall

It’s become a beloved tradition: Each holiday season, LCD Soundsystem play a bunch of shows in New York City, their hometown. It started out as a residency at Brooklyn Steel then expanded to other boroughs last year. The band has also camped out in certain cities on tour, doing several nights in markets like Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Philadelphia, and London. And this fall, they’re setting up camp in LA.

LCD just announced a run of eight shows across two venues in Los Angeles this autumn. From Halloween night through Nov. 3 they’ll be at Shrine Expo Hall, and then Nov. 7-10 they’ll do four straight nights at the Hollywood Palladium. It’s the first time they’ve done a residency in LA since a five-night stand at the Palladium in 2017.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale to the general public beginning a week from today, on Friday, June 7, at 10AM PT. American Express card holders can purchase tickets before the general public from this Tuesday, June 4 at 10AM PT through Thursday, June 6 at 10AM PT. There’s also an artist pre-sale starting Wednesday, June 5 at 10AM PT. Pre-sale registration is now open here.

LA RESIDENCY DATES:

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

LCD remain so great live, and you should go see them if you can.