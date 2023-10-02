LCD Soundsystem Announce 2023 NYC Residency In Brooklyn, Manhattan, & Queens

It’s now an annual tradition: Throughout the holiday season, LCD Soundsystem play a series of shows in New York. In 2021 and 2022, those shows took place entirely at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn. This year they’re expanding into other boroughs.

They’re calling it the Tri Boro Tour. From Nov. 16-19, LCD will be at Brooklyn Steel as usual. Then, from Nov. 28-Dec. 1, they’ll play Manhattan’s much-maligned Terminal 5. Finally, from Dec. 7-10, they’ll be at the Knockdown Center in Queens.

General public onsale for all 12 shows starts Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10AM ET, but you can check here for presale details. One show at each location will be for Amex cardholders only — rock!

TOUR DATES:

11/16 — Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/17 — Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/18 — Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/19 — Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/28 — New York NY @ Terminal 5

11/29 — New York NY @ Terminal 5

11/30 — New York NY @ Terminal 5 *

12/01 — New York NY @ Terminal 5

12/07 — Queens NY @ Knockdown Center *

12/08 — Queens NY @ Knockdown Center

12/09 — Queens NY @ Knockdown Center

12/10 — Queens NY @ Knockdown Center

* Amex® Card Member Only shows

** Must be 21 and over to consume alcohol. Please drink responsibly.