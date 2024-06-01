The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen Bit By A Bat While Singing “Witches Burn”

A little over 40 years ago, Ozzy Osbourne famously bit a bat on stage in Des Moines. On Wednesday, the Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen was bit by a bat while opening for AC/DC at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

The incident occurred as the rock frontwoman was singing “Witches Burn” from the band’s 2021 album Death By Rock And Roll. “You guys are pointing at something, and I wanna know what you’re saying,” she said into the microphone. Then, she looked down at her leg and realized: “There’s a fucking flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me, please? I must really be a witch.”

A stagehand briskly removed the creature. “Gracias,” Momsen said. “It’s all right. And the bat’s fine. He’s gonna be my new friend. Holy fuck.” Guitarist Ben Phillips stated, “Well, that hasn’t happened before.” Momsen added, “I’m telling you. I’m a fucking witch. I attract the bats. Someone, bring out a black cat. It’s gonna be great.”

On Instagram, she wrote, “So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during ‘Witches Burn’ of all songs… a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing…he was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks. Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!! @acdc #pwrup #BATGIRL.”

On X, Momsen posted a video of the moment and the aftermath, which included a rabies shot. Watch below.

ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during “Witches Burn” a BAT 🦇 clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the crowd kept screaming and pointing…yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks 😖thanks the staff at the hospital who… pic.twitter.com/h53nw4mP8b — Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) May 31, 2024

UPDATE: AC/DC had a helpful sign made for the rest of the tour.