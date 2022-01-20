Ozzy Osbourne Bit The Head Off A Bat 40 Years Ago Today So Now It’s An NFT

Forty years ago today, Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a bat during a show in Des Moines on his Diary Of A Madman tour. As the story goes, a teenager apparently smuggled a dead bat into Osbourne’s show on January 20, 1982 and threw it on stage. Osbourne then proceeded to take a bite from its neck. Per The Des Moines Register, Osbourne later said that after the show he had to have rabies shots administered on the road for the next three weeks.

Now, because it is 2022, Osbourne and his Prince Of Darkness empire have capitalized on the infamous bat story to make a line of NFTs called “Crypto Batz.” The collection will consist of 9,666 unique non-fungible token bats with various designs, inspired by the moment that Osbourne bit the head off a bat 40 years ago. If you are more inclined to the physical realm, Osbourne is also selling cute bat plush toys.

