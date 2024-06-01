Krallice – “Flatlines Encircled Residue”

New Music June 1, 2024 5:31 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Krallice released Mass Cathexis 2 – The Kinetic Infinite and Porous Resonance Abyss, which followed 2022’s Crystalline Exhaustion and Psychagogue. Today, the New York metal band is announcing their new album Inorganic Rites. The 10-minute lead single “Flatlines Encircled Residue” is out now.

Inorganic Rites was recorded, mixed and mastered by Colin at Menegroth, The Thousand Caves in Queens, and it arrives next month. Hear the volatile “Flatlines Encircled Residue” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Parataxis”
02 “Flatlines Encircled Residue”
03 “Irdischen”
04 “Here Forever”
05 “Feel Time Begin”
06 “Faustian Bargain”
07 “Universe Ancestral Talisman”
08 “Death By Misadventure”
09 “Fatestorm Sanctuary”
10 “Hinderer”

Inorganic Rites is out 7/5.

Danielle Chelosky

