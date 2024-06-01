Watch Liam Gallagher Sing Definitely Maybe Deep Cuts & B-Sides For The First Time In Decades

Last year, Liam Gallagher announced his Definitely Maybe tour to celebrate 30 years of the iconic Oasis debut. The run kicked off tonight at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England.

The album was not performed in order, with tracks like “Supersonic,” “Slide Away,” and “Live Forever” played during the encore. He also sang era B-sides “Cloudburst” and “I Will Believe” for the first time since 1994, “(It’s Good) To Be Free” for the first time since 1995, and “Half The World Away” (which is sung by Noel on record) for the first time ever. He dedicated the latter to Noel and then covered High Flying Birds’ “Lock All The Doors” for the first time. It was also Liam Gallagher’s first time singing “Digsy’s Dinner” since 1995, though Noel Gallagher has performed that one over the years.

As for other Definitely Maybe deep cuts, “Married With Children” was performed for the first time since 2002 and “Bring It On Down” for the first time since 2018. He ended the set with a cover of the Beatles’ “I Am The Walrus.”

Watch footage of the show below.

Liam Gallagher singing ‘Half The World Away’ was not on my 2024 bingo card. That’s for sure! #oasis pic.twitter.com/TFoZlW3S3G — Tom Shucksmith (@TomShucksmith) June 1, 2024

Liam Gallagher playing Digsy’s Dinner in Sheffield tonight pic.twitter.com/NOuhbxlaZq — jonny (@jgray2706) June 1, 2024

LIAM GALLAGHER SINGING LOCK ALL THE DOORS!!! (oasis version)

Source: https://t.co/aGiyvvroTV pic.twitter.com/KC647bhtLQ — 𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 (@oasis_videos) June 1, 2024

Liam Gallagher – Up In The Sky (Sheffield) pic.twitter.com/CfLxrDHJi9 — OasisCentral (@oasiscentral_) June 1, 2024

“Lock all the doors, maybe they’ll never find us” Liam Gallagher bringing out the demos #oasis pic.twitter.com/lcLHzQ4U4a — Tom Shucksmith (@TomShucksmith) June 1, 2024