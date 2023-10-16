Liam Gallagher Announces Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary Tour

Liam Gallagher has announced a tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe. Gallagher will perform the album in full for the first time, and the setlist will also include some era-appropriate B-sides. The shows will take place next June at arenas around the UK.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour,” Gallagher shared in a statement. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

Rumors have been swirling, as always, about the possibility of a proper Oasis reunion between the two brothers. Most recently: Back in May, Noel Gallagher shut down reports of a 2025 run of dates.

Here are the dates for Liam’s tour:

06/02 Sheffield @ Utilita Arena

06/03 Cardiff @ Utilita Arena

06/06 London @ The O2

06/07 London @ The O2

06/10 London @ The O2

06/15 Manchester @ Co-op Live

06/16 Manchester @ Co-op Live

06/19 Glasgow @ OVO Hydro

06/20 Glasgow @ OVO Hydro

06/23 Dublin @ 3Arena

06/24 Dublin @ 3Arena

06/27 Manchester @ Co-op Live

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9AM local time. Details here.

In other Liam news, his voice announced trams in the Manchester area this past week during the city’s Beyond The Music festival: