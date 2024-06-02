Watch Avril Lavigne Bring Out Her Ex Deryck Whibley For A Sum 41 Song In Vegas
Avril Lavigne brought her Greatest Hits tour to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night, and that’s not all she brought. Deryck Whibley, Lavigne’s ex-husband, was on hand to perform “In Too Deep” from his band Sum 41. Lavigne seemed stoked to have him there, which is nice. Love to see the magnanimity. Watch the full performance, including Lavigne’s introduction, below.
@avrillavignetribe Avril Lavigne with Deryck Whibley performs "In To Deep" on stage during her 'Greatest Hits Tour' at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA on 1 June, 2024.
Whibley recently announced a memoir titled Walking Disaster. Sum 41 announced their breakup last year, but their farewell tour is still going strong through January.