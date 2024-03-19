Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Announces New Memoir Walking Disaster

Last year, Ontario pop-punk veterans Sum 41 announced plans to break up. They said that they’d disband after “finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year,” but their farewell tour is still going, and it’s not set to wrap up until a pair of January 2025 shows at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. By the time they play those last two gigs, frontman Deryck Whibley’s memoir will be on bookstore shelves.

I don’t know how many people watched the “Fat Lip” video back in the day and thought, “That kid will definitely write a book one day,” but you know Deryck Whibley must have some serious stories. He’ll tell those stories in the new book Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell, which is set to come out this fall. Whibley announced the book on Instagram this morning, and it promises to cover his whole arc, from punk-kid upbringing to TRL stardom to the health issues that he’s suffered over the years.

Walking Disaster, which gets its title from a 2007 Sum 41 song, is out 10/8 via Gallery Books, and you can pre-order it here. Check out our 2021 interview with Whibley, on the 20th anniversary of “Fat Lip,” here.