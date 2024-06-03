It’s been about a year to the day since Detroit trio Bonny Doon released their most recent album Let There Be Music, and since then, its members have endured quite a bit in their personal lives: Vocalist/guitarist Bill Lennox suddenly lost his father in a car accident, drummer Jake Kmiecik underwent a major surgery, and vocalist/guitarist Bobby Colombo moved back home after a stint in New York. Now that all three members are back in Detroit for the first time in a while, Bonny Doon are back with their first new single of the year, “Clock Keeps Ticking.”

“Clock Keeps Ticking” is a pretty straightforward dose of breezy, twangy power-pop, with some nice guitar shreddage sprinkled in. It’s about all the things Lennox wants to do — dance, cry, find love, write a massive discography — but time just won’t slow down. It also features which frequent Kevin Morby collaborator Sam Cohen on guitar and keys. Here’s what Lennox had to say about the track in a press release:

Clock keeps ticking, I don’t know, it’s as simple as that. We’ve been through a lot the past few years and it seems like there’s barely time to process it. But you keep going and a lot keeps happening and yet there’s all these things you may never get to. So it’s celebration, it’s grief, and it’s holding on to dreams all living together.

Listen to “Clock Keeps Ticking” below.