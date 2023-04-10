Bonny Doon – “Let There Be Music”

New Music April 10, 2023 9:44 AM By Tom Breihan

Detroit country-rockers Bonny Doon have been building an audience on a DIY level for years, and now they’re getting ready to release Let There Be Music, their first new album since they backed up Waxahatchee on her Saint Cloud LP. Bonny Doon have already shared the album tracks “San Francisco,” “Crooked Creek,” and “Naturally,” and now they’ve also dropped the new LP’s title track.

“Let There Be Music” is a light, jaunty ramble that works as a good-time manifesto for Bonny Doon. Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield sings backing vocals. In a press release, singer/guitarist Bobby Colombo says, “We’re really attracted to simplicity. We’re always trying to reduce an idea to its essence, but this one was so simple that it felt like it was pushing that practice farther, which was exciting to us. We’ve rarely had as much fun tracking a song, and I think that’s probably how it became the title track. It just felt like the energetic center.” Listen below.

Let There Be Music is out 6/16 on ANTI-.

