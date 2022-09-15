Bonny Doon – “San Francisco”

The Detroit-bred band Bonny Doon has released two albums so far, their 2017 self-titled debut and 2018’s Longwave, but more recently they have been playing backup to Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, heading out with her on tour and contributing to her excellent 2020 album Saint Cloud. Today, they’re back with a fresh single, “San Francisco,” their first track at their new Anti- Records home. The soft and plaintive song features backing vocals from Crutchfield, as well contributions from members of Woods.

“I moved to the Bay Area in 2018 and for the first time in a while, we had one foot somewhere other than Detroit,” the band’s Bobby Colombo said in a statement. “We spent a lot of time on the West Coast, which found its way into the writing, and also provided some distance to reflect more deeply on our hometown. ‘San Francisco’ is both a nod to this personal chapter and also an observation about how places like San Francisco and Detroit are being transformed by capital, and how people are figuring out how to keep existing within that change.”

TOUR DATES:

09/21 Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/22 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

09/23 Baltimore, MD @ Current

09/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1

09/25 Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

09/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

“San Francisco” is out now via Anti-.