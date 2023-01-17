Back in the fall, the Detroit trio Bonny Doon announced that they had signed to Anti- Records and shared a new single, “San Francisco,” their first new music since 2018’s Longwave and their first original material since playing backup to Waxahatchee on 2020’s Saint Cloud.

Today, Bonny Doon are back with another new song, the driving and insistent “Crooked Creek.” “We were trying to be more free in our writing and I think this song is a good example,” the band’s Bobby Colombo said in a statement. “We had a lot of fun with the words, which is sometimes not the fun part. I love writing with Bill’s voice in mind, and he was able to really capture the spirit of this one I think.”

Listen and check out their upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

01/19 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

01/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

01/21 Indianapolis, IN @ Lo-Fi Lounge

01/22 Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

01/24 Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Tavern

01/25 Louisville, KY @ Zanzibar

01/26 Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview

01/27 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

“Crooked Creek” is out now via Anti-.