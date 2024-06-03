Cyndi Lauper Announces Farewell Tour

Cyndi Lauper was one of the great pop-music characters of the ’80s, and her music and persona still have plenty of juice today; she just joined Nicki Minaj onstage in Brooklyn a month ago. Right now, Lauper is in look-back mode. Tomorrow, Let The Canary Sing, a new documentary about Lauper’s life and career, will make its debut on Paramount+. And today, Cyndi Lauper has announced her farewell tour.

Farewell tours are pretty common in pop music, and they’re not exactly binding. Plenty of people retire from the road and then return soon afterward, when the price is right. But Cyndi Lauper is about to turn 71, and while it seems likely that she’ll play live shows when the spirit moves her, you can understand why she might not want to continue on the road for much longer. Lauper’s announcement for the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell tour doesn’t include any quotes about why she’s stepping away from the road. It’s being billed as her first full-scale trek in a decade.

In any case, this farewell tour will hit arenas across North America this fall, and it’ll end at Chicago’s United Center in December. Before the tour kicks off, she’ll play London’s Royal Albert Hall, Glastonbury, and Rock In Rio. The announcement promises “special guests,” but no openers have been announced yet. Check out those tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/26 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

6/29 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury

9/20 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/26 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/03 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

11/06 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/08 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/20 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

11/24 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

11/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

12/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center