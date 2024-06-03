Cyndi Lauper Announces Farewell Tour
Cyndi Lauper was one of the great pop-music characters of the ’80s, and her music and persona still have plenty of juice today; she just joined Nicki Minaj onstage in Brooklyn a month ago. Right now, Lauper is in look-back mode. Tomorrow, Let The Canary Sing, a new documentary about Lauper’s life and career, will make its debut on Paramount+. And today, Cyndi Lauper has announced her farewell tour.
Farewell tours are pretty common in pop music, and they’re not exactly binding. Plenty of people retire from the road and then return soon afterward, when the price is right. But Cyndi Lauper is about to turn 71, and while it seems likely that she’ll play live shows when the spirit moves her, you can understand why she might not want to continue on the road for much longer. Lauper’s announcement for the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell tour doesn’t include any quotes about why she’s stepping away from the road. It’s being billed as her first full-scale trek in a decade.
In any case, this farewell tour will hit arenas across North America this fall, and it’ll end at Chicago’s United Center in December. Before the tour kicks off, she’ll play London’s Royal Albert Hall, Glastonbury, and Rock In Rio. The announcement promises “special guests,” but no openers have been announced yet. Check out those tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
6/26 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
6/29 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury
9/20 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio
10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/26 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/03 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
11/06 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/08 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood
11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/20 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
11/24 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
11/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
12/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
12/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center