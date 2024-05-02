Watch Nicki Minaj Bring Out Cyndi Lauper In Brooklyn

Nicki Minaj’s Brooklyn shows at Barclays Center this week have been filled with guest stars, including an appearance from her fellow former Lil Wayne protégé Drake. (I miss the YMCMB era, how about you?) The fun continued Wednesday with none other than Cyndi Lauper.

Though not as much as with the Drake cameo, Minaj has a decent amount of history with Lauper. Way back in 2010, Minaj and Katy Perry covered “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” for a TV special called VH1 Divas Salute The Troops. A couple months later, Minaj met Lauper at the Grammys, calling her one of her fashion icons, and in 2013, Lauper told Sway she was a Minaj fan. More recently, Minaj sampled “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” on “Pink Friday Girls” from last December’s Pink Friday 2.

With all that in mind, perhaps it was inevitable that Lauper would show up at one of Minaj’s shows to sing during a performance of “Pink Friday Girls.” That’s exactly what happened at Barclays, and you can watch clips of it below.