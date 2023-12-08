Nicki Minaj released Queen, her last album, way the hell back in summer 2018. When it came out, Nicki was upset that Travis Scott’s Astroworld kept her out of the #1 spot; that’s how long ago that was. In the five years since then, Nicki has appeared on three #1 pop hits, including “Super Freaky Girl,” her first-ever solo chart-topper. Now, finally, Nicki has released her long-promised album Pink Friday 2. It’s definitely being positioned as a major release.

Like all Nicki Minaj album rollouts, the release of Pink Friday 2 has been chaotic. When the album’s tracklist came out yesterday, for instance, a couple of outlets reported that Billie Eilish would appear on the LP. This was wrong. Instead, opening track “Are You Gone Already” is built on a sample of Eilish’s “when the party’s over,” but Eilish didn’t contribute directly. (Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas is, however, credited as the track’s producer.) Instead, that track is one more example of Nicki going all-in on the expensive-samples trend. The first three tracks of Pink Friday 2 are based on samples of “when the party’s over,” Biggie Smalls’ “Notorious Thugs,” and Waka Flocka Flame’s “Fuck The Club Up.” We also get songs based on instantly recognizable tracks from people like Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, Junior Senior, and — hey, look at that — Travis Scott. Lots of music-publishing people are making lots of money on Pink Friday 2.

Pink Friday 2 is packaged as the sequel to Nicki Minaj’s 2010 debut Pink Friday, but a whole lot has changed since then. Nicki was already doing a lot of singing back then, but she’s doing a whole lot more these days. Also, the samples often overwhelm her personality, which used to be the kind of thing that could not be overwhelmed. Pink Friday 2 also features tons of collaborators, including longtime Nicki allies Drake and Lil Wayne. J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Tate Kobang, Skillibeng, Skeng, Lourdiz, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard also put in appearances. Notably, Ice Spice is not on the album, even though she and Nicki appeared on two big hits together in the past year.

Given the long rollout, we’ve already posted a bunch of early Pink Friday 2 singles, including “Super Freaky Girl,” “Ruby Red Da Sleeze,” “Last Time I Saw You,” and “Bahm Bahm.” Now that the record is finally out, you can stream the whole thing below.

Pink Friday 2 is out now on Young Money/Republic/UMG.