It’s been more than five years since Nicki Minaj released Queen, her most recent album, but she’s remained plenty present since then. In the past few years, Nicki has pushed three different singles to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, including last year’s solo track “Super Freaky Girl.” This year, she’s teamed up with the ascendant Ice Spice for two big hits, “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World,” and released the shit-talking solo single “Ruby Red Da Sleeze.” For a while, Nicki’s been teasing the release of her forthcoming album Pink Friday 2. Today, she’s got a new single.

Nicki Minaj’s new track “Last Time That I Saw You” isn’t exactly typical for her. It’s an emotional, vulnerable track about regretting losing touch with someone. Nicki never gets too specific, and she barely raps on the track. Instead, it’s a shimmering pop song with a whole lot of singing. The production is lush and layered, with just a hint of Jersey club. It’s not exactly the most exciting Nicki song, but it does show her range. Listen below.

We don’t yet have the details on Pink Friday 2, but it’s apparently coming soon.