Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Nicki Minaj has shared a new single called “Super Freaky Girl.” The track samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” The rapper started teasing the track on TikTok a couple weeks ago in preparation for its release, and it was debuted on Minaj’s Queen Radio Apple Music show.
A few days ago, Nicki Minaj was named the recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. And over the weekend, she performed with Drake and Lil Wayne at a Young Money reunion show.
Hear “Super Freaky Girl” below.