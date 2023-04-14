Nicki Minaj isn’t beefing with everyone. A few months ago, the fast-rising Bronx rap star Ice Spice released her debut EP Like…?, which collected all the tracks that turned her into a viral sensation and added a few more. One of the new ones was “Princess Diana,” and the fact that Ice Spice was referring to herself as Princess Diana is just awesome. Today, Ice Spice has dropped a new version of that track, and it’s got a big boost from arguably the biggest star in all of New York rap.

Ice Spice knows how much a remix can help a song. Almost immediately after she released her Like…? EP, Ice Spice showed up on the PinkPantheress remix “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” which quickly became one of the year’s biggest hits. Nicki, fresh off of her diss track “Ruby Red Da Sleaze” and her appearance on fellow young star NBA YoungBoy’s “WTF,” rides RIOTUSA’s bubbly drill-pop beat with a whole lot of energy.

There’s a concept behind this remix: Nicki is the queen, and Ice Spice is the princess. Sure! The relationship between the actual Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana wasn’t all that friendly, but this one seems to be going fine, and it’s fun to hear these two together. The video for the “Princess Diana” video is extremely pink, and its the first time an Ice Spice clip has any kind of production budget. Check it out below.

The “Princess Diana” remix is out now on Heavy On It/10K Projects/Capitol.