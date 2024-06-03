It’s been four years since Caribou, Dan Snaith’s long-running genre-shifting project, released Suddenly, their last album. Earlier this spring, Snaith released the dance track “Suddenly,” the first new Caribou track in a few years. Today, he’s got another new one.

Like “Honey” before it, the new Caribou track “Broke My Heart” could just as well come from Daphni, Dan Snaith’s more club-centric alter-ego. “Broke My Heart” is another dance track. This time, the track has a hard-skipping UK garage backbeat and an unidentified singer whose refrain echoes Suzanne Vega’s “Tom’s Diner.” Snaith wrote, produced, and recorded, “Broke Me Heart,” and he and his friend Keiran Hebden, better known as Four Tet, arranged the track together. Here’s what Snaith says about it:

I always find it hard to believe those “it came to me in a dream” stories about songs arriving fully formed… but this one was pretty close to that, which is not how it usually goes for me. I sat down at a piano one day, and the string riff was just there at my fingertips, and the vocal melody followed right behind it. I wish they all happened like that.

Right now, we don’t know if there’s a new Caribou record on the way, but Snaith has announced some live shows all around the world. Below, check out the animated “Broke My Heart,” video, directed by Shynola’s Richard Kenworthy, and check out Caribou’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/14 – Tokyo, Japan @ O-East

10/17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Amsterdam Dance Event *

11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

11/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox *

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *

11/15 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *^

11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Eastern *

11/19 – Washington, DC. @ Anthem *

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

11/21 – Queens, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner *

11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

11/25 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *

2/03 – Paris, France @ Zenith Paris, FR @ La Villette

2/04 – Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

2/06-08 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

2/09 – Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy

2/10 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

2/11-12 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

2/14 – Berlin, Germany @ UFO (Velodrom)

* with Yunè Pinku

^ with Joy Orbison