Caribou – “Honey”

New Music April 8, 2024 9:57 AM By Tom Breihan

Caribou – “Honey”

New Music April 8, 2024 9:57 AM By Tom Breihan

In 2020, Dan Snaith’s long-running and much-loved Caribou project released the great LP Suddenly, the first album under that name in six years. Snaith followed that with the one-off 2021 Caribou single “You Can Do It.” Since then, Snaith has been more focused on his dance music alter-ego Daphni; he released the Daphni album Cherry in 2022. But now, we’ve got a new Caribou single called “Honey.”

“Honey” is a mostly-instrumental dance banger that could’ve easily been a Daphni track. Under the Caribou banner, Snaith has long played around with straight-up club music, but he doesn’t often release tracks that aim this squarely for the dancefloor. “Honey” is a booming, anthemic jam with drum programming that calls back to the halcyon days of UK garage. It’s got a nasty bassline and a sample of a voice singing, “You’ll always be my honey,” and it goes hard.

Right now, there’s no indication that there’s more Caribou music on the way, but I wouldn’t be surprised. Dan Snaith wrote, produced, and recorded the track himself, and he shares arrangement credit with Kieran Hebden, better known as Four Tet. The “Honey” video, directed by Richard Kenworthy, is a series of kaleidoscopic images of flamingos. Check it out below.

“Honey” is out now on Merge.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

St. Vincent Names The Cover Song That’s “The Worst Thing In The World”

3 days ago 0

Paul McCartney Shares Statement On Beyoncé’s “Blackbird” Cover

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Vampire Weekend Only God Was Above Us

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest