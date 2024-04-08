In 2020, Dan Snaith’s long-running and much-loved Caribou project released the great LP Suddenly, the first album under that name in six years. Snaith followed that with the one-off 2021 Caribou single “You Can Do It.” Since then, Snaith has been more focused on his dance music alter-ego Daphni; he released the Daphni album Cherry in 2022. But now, we’ve got a new Caribou single called “Honey.”

“Honey” is a mostly-instrumental dance banger that could’ve easily been a Daphni track. Under the Caribou banner, Snaith has long played around with straight-up club music, but he doesn’t often release tracks that aim this squarely for the dancefloor. “Honey” is a booming, anthemic jam with drum programming that calls back to the halcyon days of UK garage. It’s got a nasty bassline and a sample of a voice singing, “You’ll always be my honey,” and it goes hard.

Right now, there’s no indication that there’s more Caribou music on the way, but I wouldn’t be surprised. Dan Snaith wrote, produced, and recorded the track himself, and he shares arrangement credit with Kieran Hebden, better known as Four Tet. The “Honey” video, directed by Richard Kenworthy, is a series of kaleidoscopic images of flamingos. Check it out below.

“Honey” is out now on Merge.