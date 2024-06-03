It’s been just over 36 years since the foundational Boston alt-rock band Pixies released their debut album Surfer Rosa. That album’s been on a lot of people’s minds lately because of the untimely passing of Steve Albini, who engineered the record and who didn’t think much of it. Pixies, whose ongoing reunion continues after another lineup change, just shared two new songs that don’t really have anything to do with Surfer Rosa.

A few months ago, Pixies fired bassist Paz Lenchantin and announced that Band Of Skulls’ Emma Richardson would take the spot formerly held by Kim Deal. Today, Pixies dropped a new two-sided single that represents their first new music since Richardson joined the band. “You’re So Impatient,” the A-side, is a perfectly proficient new two-minute jam about a date at a dying mall, while the B-side is an eerie cover of an old standard.

Doris Day sang the original version of “Que Sera Sera” in the 1956 Hitchcock The Man Who Knew Too Much, and her version won an Oscar and became a chart hit. I mostly know it as a song that all the Springfield residents sing in that Simpsons episode where they think they’re about to be killed by a comet. Pixies recorded their version for the horror series From. Check out both tracks below.