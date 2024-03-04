Pixies Part Ways With Bassist Paz Lenchantin

Pixies are heading out on a European tour celebrating their albums Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde this week, and they’ll do it with a new bass player. Veteran rock bassist Paz Lenchantin (pictured above center right), who’s also done stints with A Perfect Circle, Zwan, Entrance, and Silver Jews, has ended her decade-long tenure with Pixies to focus on other projects. In a statement on their social media accounts, captioned “La la love you,” the band writes, “We’re grateful for Paz’s many contributions, and wish her all the very best going forward.”

Replacing Lenchantin will be Emma Richardson, best known as the bassist for the English rock group Band Of Skulls. Richardson’s first gig as Pixies’ bassist will be this Friday in Dublin at Olympia. She becomes the fourth person to occupy the bassist role in Pixies. After legendary co-founder Kim Deal (also of the Breeders) departed the band in 2013, the late Kim Shattuck of the Muffs briefly stepped in before Lenchantin took over in 2014.

After the Euro dates, Pixies will do another run of North American summer dates co-headlining with Modest Mouse, supported by Cat Power.

Pixies’ full statement on the personnel change:

Paz Lenchantin, who joined Pixies in 2014, has exited the band to focus on her own projects. We’re grateful for Paz’s many contributions, and wish her all the best going forward. We are delighted to welcome Emma Richardson on bass. Emma will make her worldwide touring debut with Pixies on the first night of the “Bossanova x Trompe le Monde” European tour, beginning this Friday in Dublin. See you on the road!

La la love you,

Pixies

Lenchantin shared her own statement, which reads:

It has been a dream of dreams these past 10 years to have been accepted as a Pixie by the band and by fans, and an honor to have contributed to a vital musical legacy. I look forward to their continued support and encouragement of my future projects and wish them the best.”