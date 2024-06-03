urika’s bedroom – “XTC”
urika’s bedroom is a Los Angeles-based indie rock project who emerged last summer with their debut single “Junkie.” Ahead of their upcoming tour dates supporting Nourished By Time this month (plus a headline gig at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere), the enigmatic musician is back with the self-produced song “XTC,” their first release on True Panther Records.
“XTC” was mixed by Chris Coady, whose recent studio credits also include Beach House and Slowdive — which checks out! urika’s bedroom also puts a big focus on sweeping melodies, pop structures, and enough reverb to blur their lyrics into near-oblivion: “I wanna ride for you through the night/Wheels to the road, ecstasy overdrive,” go some endearing lines.
A press release promises more music from urika’s bedroom soon. But for now, listen to “XTC” below.
TOUR DATES:
06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One
06/08 –Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
06/12 – Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939
06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
06/16 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
06/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
06/20 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
06/23 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
06/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
06/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The New Parish
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo