urika’s bedroom is a Los Angeles-based indie rock project who emerged last summer with their debut single “Junkie.” Ahead of their upcoming tour dates supporting Nourished By Time this month (plus a headline gig at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere), the enigmatic musician is back with the self-produced song “XTC,” their first release on True Panther Records.

“XTC” was mixed by Chris Coady, whose recent studio credits also include Beach House and Slowdive — which checks out! urika’s bedroom also puts a big focus on sweeping melodies, pop structures, and enough reverb to blur their lyrics into near-oblivion: “I wanna ride for you through the night/Wheels to the road, ecstasy overdrive,” go some endearing lines.

A press release promises more music from urika’s bedroom soon. But for now, listen to “XTC” below.

TOUR DATES:

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

06/08 –Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/12 – Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939

06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

06/16 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

06/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

06/20 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/23 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

06/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

06/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The New Parish

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo