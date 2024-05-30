Nourished by Time, the home recording project headed up by Baltimore musician Marcus Brown, landed on our Best New Bands and Best Albums lists last year thanks to Erotic Probiotic 2. He’s since signed to XL Recordings and put out an EP with them, Catching Chickens. Today, he’s back with a new track that appears on Scenic Route – Road Less Travelled Vol. 2, a forthcoming compilation from the London label Scenic Route. “I Guess I Got My Answer” is the sort of gooey, moody throwback that Brown is so great at, and you can check it out below.

<a href="https://scenicroute.bandcamp.com/album/scenic-route-road-less-travelled-vol-2">Scenic Route – Road Less Travelled Vol​.​2 by Scenic Route</a>

Scenic Route – Road Less Travelled Vol. 2 is out 6/14 via Scenic Route.