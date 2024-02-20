Nourished By Time – “Hand On Me”

Nourished By Time – “Hand On Me”

Nourished By Time — the Baltimore musician who landed on our Best New Bands and Best New Albums list thanks to his debut Erotic Probiotic 2 — has announced a new EP called Catching Chickens, which will be out on March 22. Today, he’s sharing the lead single “Hand On Me,” which comes with a music video shot by Josh Renaut. “The video is about being reminded that you’re an angel by other angels, featuring a surrealist commentary on celebrity culture,” Nourished By Time shared in a statement. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Hell Of A Ride”
02 “Hand On Me”
03 “Poison-Soaked”
04 “Had Ya Called”
05 “Romance In Me”

The Catching Chickens EP is out 3/22 via XL.

