Nourished By Time — the Baltimore musician who landed on our Best New Bands and Best New Albums list thanks to his debut Erotic Probiotic 2 — has announced a new EP called Catching Chickens, which will be out on March 22. Today, he’s sharing the lead single “Hand On Me,” which comes with a music video shot by Josh Renaut. “The video is about being reminded that you’re an angel by other angels, featuring a surrealist commentary on celebrity culture,” Nourished By Time shared in a statement. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hell Of A Ride”

02 “Hand On Me”

03 “Poison-Soaked”

04 “Had Ya Called”

05 “Romance In Me”

The Catching Chickens EP is out 3/22 via XL.