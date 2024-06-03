Cheekface Share New B-Sides EP Sort Of

New Music June 3, 2024 4:01 PM By Abby Jones

In January, Cheekface surprise-released their latest album It’s Sorted, and now, the indie rock trio has followed it up with an EP called Sort Of. It comprises three B-sides that didn’t quite make the cut for It’s Sorted, including “Gravity,” “PPL,” and the delightfully-titled “I’m a Teenage Edgelord.”

“Here are some songs that we liked enough to record, but in the end they did not fit the vibe of the It’s Sorted album,” the band says in a press release. “Maybe you will like them too. Maybe you won’t and they’re B-sides for a reason.”

It’s a little bit slacker rock, a little bit new wave. Find out for yourself whether or not you like the B-sides and stream the Sort Of EP below.

