“And if you think I’m cryin’ for you/ I ain’t cryin’ for you/ I just watched Karate Kid II.” That might be the lyric of the year, and it comes from Fat Dog’s phenomenal new single.

Our SXSW faves announced their debut album WOOF. back in April with the release of “Running.” Today they’ve dropped “I Am The King,” three minutes of slow-building orchestral synth-rock intensity, full of hyperactive strobing synths and ominous/triumphant vocals that sound like some kind of ceremonial chant. “It was written in the toilets of the Wetherspoons pub in Forest Hill, the band’s Joe Love explains.

Dylan Coates and Travis Barton’s visual for the song continues the cult-like imagery from the “Running” video. It’s ridiculous and a lot of fun, and as previously stated, the song rules. Watch below.

WOOF. is out 9/6 on Domino.