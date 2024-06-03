Hear The Soft Moon’s Final Work, A Remix Of M83’s “Ocean’s Niagara”
In January, we got the sad news that Luis Vasquez, who rose to underground fame making darkwave and icy post-punk under the name the Soft Moon, passed away unexpectedly. Today his final musical creation has been released. It’s a remix of “Oceans Niagara,” the lead single from last year’s M83 comeback album Fantasy. It’s part of the new Fantasy Deluxe release out today, which tacks a second disc onto the album filled with remixes by Sofia Kourtesis, Rachika Nayar, and more.
Below, check out the Soft Moon remix and the full Fantasy Deluxe.
Fantasy Deluxe is out now on Mute.