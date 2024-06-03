Hear The Soft Moon’s Final Work, A Remix Of M83’s “Ocean’s Niagara”

In January, we got the sad news that Luis Vasquez, who rose to underground fame making darkwave and icy post-punk under the name the Soft Moon, passed away unexpectedly. Today his final musical creation has been released. It’s a remix of “Oceans Niagara,” the lead single from last year’s M83 comeback album Fantasy. It’s part of the new Fantasy Deluxe release out today, which tacks a second disc onto the album filled with remixes by Sofia Kourtesis, Rachika Nayar, and more.

Below, check out the Soft Moon remix and the full Fantasy Deluxe.

<a href="https://ilovem83.bandcamp.com/album/fantasy-deluxe">Fantasy (Deluxe) by M83</a>

Fantasy Deluxe is out now on Mute.