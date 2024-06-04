Watch Kylie Minogue & Orville Peck Debut New Song “Midnight Ride” At WeHo Pride

Last month, Orville Peck released his duet EP titled Stampede, with had collaborations with Willie Nelson, Elton John, Allison Russell, and more. Last night, country musician debuted a new song called “Midnight Ride” with Kylie Minogue, which is out this Friday.

At West Hollywood Pride, Minogue closed out the Outloud Fest and brought out Peck during her set, along with Diplo to DJ. Peck introduced “Midnight Ride” by explaining, “It’s a disco-country song, because, you know, we had to do a little bit of me and a little bit of Kylie. It’s been in the works for kind of a long time now, but we’re finally ready to have it out.” Watch the performance below.