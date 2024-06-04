Watch Kylie Minogue & Orville Peck Debut New Song “Midnight Ride” At WeHo Pride

News June 3, 2024 8:20 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Kylie Minogue & Orville Peck Debut New Song “Midnight Ride” At WeHo Pride

News June 3, 2024 8:20 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Orville Peck released his duet EP titled Stampede, with had collaborations with Willie Nelson, Elton John, Allison Russell, and more. Last night, country musician debuted a new song called “Midnight Ride” with Kylie Minogue, which is out this Friday.

At West Hollywood Pride, Minogue closed out the Outloud Fest and brought out Peck during her set, along with Diplo to DJ. Peck introduced “Midnight Ride” by explaining, “It’s a disco-country song, because, you know, we had to do a little bit of me and a little bit of Kylie. It’s been in the works for kind of a long time now, but we’re finally ready to have it out.” Watch the performance below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steve Miller Shares Statement About Eminem Sampling Him On “Houdini”

3 days ago 0

Eminem’s New Song “Houdini” Is Really, Really Bad

4 days ago 0

Notorious B.I.G Reportedly Wanted To Leave Bad Boy Records, Late Rapper’s Mom Now Says She Wants To “Slap The Daylights” Out Of Diddy

5 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest