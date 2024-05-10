Hear Orville Peck Cover “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” With Elton John From New EP

Last month, Orville Peck announced a duets EP entitled Stampede and released his collaboration with Willie Nelson for a rendition of Ned Sublette’s 1981 song “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other.” Today, the first volume of the EP is out, and it includes a cover of “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” with Elton John.

John released “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” in 1973. Last year, Peck also covered John’s “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” for Amazon Music. Other song on the EP include “The Hurtin’ Kind” with Midland, “Chemical Sunset” with Allison Russell, “How Far Will We Take It?” with Noah Cyrus, “Miénteme” with Bu Cuaron, and “Conquer The Heart” with Nathaniel Rateliff.

Stream the EP below.