Hear Orville Peck Cover “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” With Elton John From New EP

New Music May 10, 2024 12:09 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Hear Orville Peck Cover “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” With Elton John From New EP

New Music May 10, 2024 12:09 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Orville Peck announced a duets EP entitled Stampede and released his collaboration with Willie Nelson for a rendition of Ned Sublette’s 1981 song “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other.” Today, the first volume of the EP is out, and it includes a cover of “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” with Elton John.

John released “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” in 1973. Last year, Peck also covered John’s “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” for Amazon Music. Other song on the EP include “The Hurtin’ Kind” with Midland, “Chemical Sunset” with Allison Russell, “How Far Will We Take It?” with Noah Cyrus, “Miénteme” with Bu Cuaron, and “Conquer The Heart” with Nathaniel Rateliff.

Stream the EP below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steve Albini Dead At 61

3 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Steve Albini

2 days ago 0

Charli XCX – “360”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest