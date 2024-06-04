I Love Your Lifestyle gained a lot of fans from their lively 2020 album No Driver. Today, the Swedish emo band is announcing its follow-up, Summerland (Torpa Or Nothing), and sharing the lead single “Plot Twist.”

“Plot Twist” begins with a massive shout-along chant: “I will never ask for permission/ I will never await your call/ Instead I always ask for forgiveness by default.” From there, it bursts into their typical boisterous whirlwind. It’s the last song on the record, a fun finale. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Torpa”

02 “Givet”

03 “Barnarpsgatan”

04 “Dunkehalla”

05 “Lucking Out”

06 “Fickle Minds”

07 “Plot Twist”

Summerland (Torpa Or Nothing) is out 8/2 via Counter Intuitive