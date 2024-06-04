I Love Your Lifestyle – “Plot Twist”
I Love Your Lifestyle gained a lot of fans from their lively 2020 album No Driver. Today, the Swedish emo band is announcing its follow-up, Summerland (Torpa Or Nothing), and sharing the lead single “Plot Twist.”
“Plot Twist” begins with a massive shout-along chant: “I will never ask for permission/ I will never await your call/ Instead I always ask for forgiveness by default.” From there, it bursts into their typical boisterous whirlwind. It’s the last song on the record, a fun finale. Hear it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Torpa”
02 “Givet”
03 “Barnarpsgatan”
04 “Dunkehalla”
05 “Lucking Out”
06 “Fickle Minds”
07 “Plot Twist”
Summerland (Torpa Or Nothing) is out 8/2 via Counter Intuitive