Stream I Love Your Lifestyle’s New Album Of Indie-Emo Shout-Alongs, No Driver

With last year’s THE MOVIE, the longstanding Swedish band I Love Your Lifestyle grew their small but fervent following. They look likely to do it again with No Driver, their new album out today.

I Love Your Lifestyle play what they call “pop-emo-indie-rock-medium speed music.” Based on all the shout-along choruses and curlicue guitar riffs, the emo designation fits, and opening track “Stupid” really drives home the point. “I’m so amazingly pathetic!” goes one arching, top-of-their-lungs vocal. “I finally see how ironic it is!” (Later: “This is so stupid!”) But as heard on early single “Car,” they steer emo toward an intersection with aughts blog rock like Band Of Horses and the Shins, bands who shared their penchant for gigantic gleaming melodies and chugging midtempo guitars. And “Align!” gives me visions of Built To Spill at their most achingly twee.

I’d almost mistake these guys for Pacific Northwest natives if not for the distinctly Swedish streak running through the new LP. In particular the Shout Out Louds (which would’ve been a good name for this group if it wasn’t already taken) come to mind, particularly on “Shilly-Shally,” a song I Love Your Lifestyle says was specifically inspired by their country’s indie scene.

Basically, if you love loud and catchy indie rock with a brightly shining sheen or surging fist-pump anthems about finding joy in the midst of internal turmoil, this band might be for you. Listen to No Driver below.

No Driver is out now on Dog Knights/Counter Intuitive/Backpack Records.