The world is a dark and unpredictable place. One moment, you’re a generational figure, the biggest rap star on the planet. But then someone calls you a pedophile on a #1 hit, and your damage-control efforts lead you to sing in a fake Jamaican accent on a YouTuber’s novelty remix of “Hey There Delilah.”

Last month, Drake appeared on a song for the first time since his feud with Kendrick Lamar reached its conclusion. On Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything,” Drake rapped about buying BBLs for girls over a sample of Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” beat. Now, Drake has put in another appearance, and this one is on Toronto YouTube guy Snowd4y’s new version of Plain White T’s’ “Hey There Delilah,” a #1 hit in 2007.

Snowd4y is a social-media personality whose whole thing is a comedically exaggerated version of Toronto culture. Your own hometown probably has someone like him. Lately, as Complex reports, Snowd4y has been teasing a possible Drake collaboration, but when “Wah Gwan Delilah” popped up online last night, people still assumed it was AI. Apparently not! Drake posted “Wah Gwan Delilah” on his Instagram story, so it sure seems to be legit — or, at least, as legit as a thing like this can be.

The joke here is that it’s just “Hey There Delilah” in a heavy Toronto accent, with Toronto slang. That means there’s a whole lot of Jamaican stuff in there. Drake sings through heavy Auto-Tune, and the effect is something like the parody Christmas songs that local radio stations used to commission. Hear it for yourself below.