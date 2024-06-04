Watch Tyler Childers Join The Rolling Stones On “Dead Flowers” In Orlando

Tyler Childers is walking among the gods. The newly minted salt-of-the-earth country superstar collaborated with no less a celebrity than Kermit The Frog last week at Madison Square Garden; now, less than a week later, he’s shared a stage with the Rolling Stones. Monday night, after opening for the Stones at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, he joined McJagger and the gang to perform “Dead Flowers,” an iconic country-rocker from 1971’s Sticky Fingers. It was the song’s tour debut, and you can watch it from multiple angles below.

The Stones and Childers (separately) both have a bunch more shows coming up.