When the Drin released “Tigers Cage” two months ago, they promoted it as the lead single from a new album called Elude The Torch. Now we have details on the LP, which is dropping in just a few weeks, and we get to hear its title track. “Elude The Torch” finds the gnarled and murky Cincinnati seasoning some propulsive classic rock with a gloomy post-punk approach. The results are grimy but fleshed out with all kinds of gorgeous instrumentation — an interesting tone and texture from one of the Midwest’s most rewarding indie bands. Listen below.

<a href="https://thedrin.bandcamp.com/album/elude-the-torch">Elude the Torch by The Drin</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bascinet”

02 “Elude The Torch”

03 “Tomorrow’s Just Laughin'”

04 “Comb The Wreckage”

05 “Tigers Cage”

06 “Scars Of Places”

07 “Lease On Life”

08 “Persistence”

09 “Δεν είσαι, εντάξει”

10 “Canyon”

11 “Throw Your Earnings”

12 “No One Knows For Sure / Prato Della Valle”

Elude The Torch is out 6/28 via Feel It. Pre-order it here.