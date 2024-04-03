Between the Drin’s early 2023 LP Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom and related act the Serfs’ late 2023 record Half Eaten By Dogs, the scuzzy Cincinnati visionaries had a very impressive year. Now the Drin are rolling out another album called Elude The Torch, promised for early summer release.

We don’t have details on the project yet, but they’ve shared an excellent lead single today. “Tigers Cage” begins as a murky and doom-laden rock song that seems to emerge from the primordial muck, like Leonard Cohen getting drunk and murmuring a monologue over a Rolling Stones track, but over the course of four minutes it blooms into some kind of eerie, supernatural beauty. Hear it below.