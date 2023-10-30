Stream The Serfs’ Grimy Synth-Punk Throwdown Half Eaten By Dogs

New Music October 30, 2023 4:44 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream The Serfs’ Grimy Synth-Punk Throwdown Half Eaten By Dogs

New Music October 30, 2023 4:44 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream The Serfs’ Grimy Synth-Punk Throwdown Half Eaten By Dogs

Cincinnati’s the Serfs share significant lineup overlap with the Drin, the gnarled and scuzzy post-punk/garage-rock band whose January LP Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom was one of winter’s most pleasant surprises (if you can say such a thing about a band whose default mode tends to be ugly). Now it’s the Serfs’ turn in the spotlight.

Friday, the band — self-described as a “deliberately nebulous and incidentally industrialist gang of dance-floor hymners” — released their new album Half Eaten By Dogs. With a disposition that carries over from the Drin, it’s almost too gritty and hallucinatory to be described as dance-punk, but it’s also too industrial to qualify as rock ‘n’ roll. Maybe think of it as a way-deeper-underground Primal Scream or a version of Skinny Puppy fueled by cheaper beer and nastier drugs. Total Control, whose Mikey Young mastered the record, is also a worthy reference point.

Stream Half Eaten By Dogs below.

Half Eaten By Dogs is out now on Trouble In Mind.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Buffy Sainte-Marie Responds To Exposé About Her Native Heritage

4 days ago 0

Room On Fire Turns 20

3 days ago 0

Stream Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Featuring Five Vault Tracks

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest