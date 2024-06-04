A new Halsey album rollout is upon us. It’s been almost three years since she teamed with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. A few months back the world noticed that Alex G was in the studio with her, continuing a tradition of excellent alt-rock collaborators. Today she’s sharing “The End,” our first taste of the next LP.

Online this week, Halsey has explained that “The End” is not the lead single from the new album. “Before the first single comes, I wanted to share this,” she wrote. “It means a lot to me and I love it.” Today she adds, “long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now.” Today’s social media promo includes tags for the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; Halsey is making a donation to both organizations in conjunction with today’s new song release.

Back in 2022, Halsey revealed that her body was “rebelling against” her, citing various health struggles since the birth of her child. “The End” is an acoustic ballad that directly addresses those struggles. “Every couple of years now the doctor says I’m sick/ Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks and then they lay it on me,” the song begins. “At first it was my brain/ Then a skeleton in pain/ And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry.” The song is indeed co-produced by Halsey, Michael Uzowuru, and Alex G.

Hear “The End” below.