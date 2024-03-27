Alex G Is In The Studio With Halsey

Earlier this year, Alex G announced his signing to major label RCA and shared tour dates opening for Foo Fighters. Now, Giannascoli appears to be in the studio with alt-pop sensation Halsey.

Last night, Halsey — real name Ashley Frangipane — posted a burst on Instagram that contained a video of Giannascoli at a soundboard working, with Halsey saying, “Engineer Alex.” A snippet was also shared in January of the pair in the studio together. Halsey’s last album, 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross; almost a year ago, she departed from Capitol Records.

This isn’t Giannascoli’s first time working with a celebrity; he helped Frank Ocean with his iconic record Blonde.

