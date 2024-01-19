Alex G Signs To RCA, Announces 2024 Tour Dates

Remember when Alex G was announced as one of the openers’ for Foo Fighters’ 2024 stadium tour? Remember how weird and surprising that was? Well, what if I told you it was related to an even weirder and more surprising development: Alex Giannascoli, the former king of Bandcamp, has signed to RCA Records.

Granted, after the straightforwardness of 2022’s God Save The Animals, the idea of a major-label Alex G album is not nearly as inconceivable as it would have been a decade ago when DSU dropped. But still, it’s wild to think about what this means for fka SANDY’s reach. This isn’t the ’90s, when a major-label contract was dangled in front of any and every underground artist. Presumably, Sony’s accountants must have calculated that our boy will move enough units to justify a substantial investment. Or maybe one of the A&Rs is just a huge fan?

Along with the news of his signing, Alex G has announced 2024 tour dates. We already knew about his appearance at Governors Ball and those Foo Fighters shows, but he’s added some headlining gigs with julie as well. Wait… did julie also sign to RCA? How deep does this go? Check out those tour dates below and start wondering if the next Alex G LP will be out this summer.

TOUR DATES:

06/07 – New York City, NY @ Governors Ball

08/06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA ~

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

08/09 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ~

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *

08/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ~

08/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ~

08/15 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre ~

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park *

08/17 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ~

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *

08/20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ~

08/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

08/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ~

~ – with support from julie

* – supporting Foo Fighters