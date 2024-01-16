Governors Ball Lineup 2024: Post Malone, The Killers, SZA, & More
Governors Ball has announced its 2024 lineup. Post Malone, the Killers, and SZA will headline the three-day New York City festival, which returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for the second time after moving to that venue last year.
Also on the roster this year: Rauw Alejandro, Peso Pluma, 21 Savage, Dominic Fike, Carly Rae Jepsen, Reneé Rapp, Labrinth, Don Toliver, Victoria Monét, Farruko, Sabrina Carpenter, Sexyy Red, Alex G, TV Girl, Faye Webster, Goth Babe, and more.
FRIDAY
Post Malone
Rauw Alejandro
Dominic Fike
Labrinth
Farruko
Alex G
Goth Babe
Yung Gravy
Teezo Touchdown
Qveen Herby
Flo
Ryan Beatty
Mimi Webb
Arcy Drive
Blondshell
Durry
underscores
Donna Missal
Lauran Hibberd
Alex Chapman
School of Rock Queens
SATURDAY
The Killers
21 Savage
Carly Rae Jepsen
Sabrina Carpenter
Sexyy Red
TV Girl
Jessie Murph
Doechii
Hippo Campus
Tyla
P1Harmony
d4vd
Bakar
Quarters of Change
Claire Rosinkranz
Riovaz
Skizzy Mars
Telescreens
The Thing
Little Stranger
Maz & Kidd Revel
SUNDAY
SZA
Peso Pluma
Reneé Rapp
Don Toliver
Victoria Monét
Faye Webster
Kevin Abstract
Cannons
Chappell Roan
Stephen Sanchez
Beach Fossils
Saint Levant
Elyanna
Geese
G Flip
Baby Queen
Husbands
Fcukers
Hotline TNT
The Hails
School of Rock Brooklyn
Governors Ball 2024 will take place from June 7 to 9. Pre-sale tickets will go on-sale this Thursday (January 18) — more details here.