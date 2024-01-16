Governors Ball Lineup 2024: Post Malone, The Killers, SZA, & More

Governors Ball has announced its 2024 lineup. Post Malone, the Killers, and SZA will headline the three-day New York City festival, which returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for the second time after moving to that venue last year.

Also on the roster this year: Rauw Alejandro, Peso Pluma, 21 Savage, Dominic Fike, Carly Rae Jepsen, Reneé Rapp, Labrinth, Don Toliver, Victoria Monét, Farruko, Sabrina Carpenter, Sexyy Red, Alex G, TV Girl, Faye Webster, Goth Babe, and more.

FRIDAY

Post Malone

Rauw Alejandro

Dominic Fike

Labrinth

Farruko

Alex G

Goth Babe

Yung Gravy

Teezo Touchdown

Qveen Herby

Flo

Ryan Beatty

Mimi Webb

Arcy Drive

Blondshell

Durry

underscores

Donna Missal

Lauran Hibberd

Alex Chapman

School of Rock Queens

SATURDAY

The Killers

21 Savage

Carly Rae Jepsen

Sabrina Carpenter

Sexyy Red

TV Girl

Jessie Murph

Doechii

Hippo Campus

Tyla

P1Harmony

d4vd

Bakar

Quarters of Change

Claire Rosinkranz

Riovaz

Skizzy Mars

Telescreens

The Thing

Little Stranger

Maz & Kidd Revel

SUNDAY

SZA

Peso Pluma

Reneé Rapp

Don Toliver

Victoria Monét

Faye Webster

Kevin Abstract

Cannons

Chappell Roan

Stephen Sanchez

Beach Fossils

Saint Levant

Elyanna

Geese

G Flip

Baby Queen

Husbands

Fcukers

Hotline TNT

The Hails

School of Rock Brooklyn

Governors Ball 2024 will take place from June 7 to 9. Pre-sale tickets will go on-sale this Thursday (January 18) — more details here.