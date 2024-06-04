The-Dream Accused Of Rape By Former Protégée

Terius Gesteelde-Diamant — who, under the name The-Dream, has produced and written big hits for the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna and maintained a singing career of his own — has been sued for rape and sexual battery.

As the New York Times reports, Chanaaz Mangroe, who performed as Channii Monroe, filed the lawsuit in US District Court in Los Angeles today. It alleges that in 2015 Gesteelde-Diamant, who has also gone by the name Terius Nash, used promises of career success to lure her into an abusive relationship in which he repeatedly coerced her into sex and strangled her. The suit also accuses him of sex trafficking and of filming a sexual encounter with Mangroe and threatening to show it to others.

“What Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter,” Mangroe said in a statement to the Times. “Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.”

Gesteelde-Diamant supplied this statement to the NYT: “These claims are untrue and defamatory. I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

The-Dream’s production and writing credits include #1 hits such as Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” and “Break My Soul” and Rihanna and Jay-Z’s “Umbrella,” as well as Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body,” and Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake’s “Holy Grail.” His best-known songs as a performer are the Fabolous collaborations “Shawty Is Da Shit” and “Throw It In The Bag.”

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.